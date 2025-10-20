The Big 12 is left with one unbeaten, as Arizona State took down Texas Tech. The Sun Devils already rearranged the Red Raiders' ClutchPoints Top 25 power ranking. Time to see where they fall, as BYU now takes the top.

1. BYU (+1)

Bear Bachmeier wears the most unique college football number at No. 47 behind center. But he's galvanizing Provo, especially after gaining 230 total yards in his first Holy War victory. Cougars must improve the run defense moving forward, though, after surrendering 226 yards.

2. Arizona State (+4)

The Sun Devils catapult back near the top by taking down both the Big 12's No. 1 and a previous top 10 ranked team. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson caught a crucial 33-yard pass on fourth down from Sam Leavitt to spark the win.

3. Cincinnati (+1)

Brendan Sorsby tossed three touchdowns as he now makes a case for Offensive Player of the Year honors in the conference. Cincy stormed Oklahoma State with a 21-point fourth quarter outburst to seal the Saturday rout.

4. Utah (-1)

Looks like the legendary Utah-BYU rivalry is definitely back following Saturday's scene. Utes get three more games at Rice-Eccles Stadium starting with Colorado.

5. Houston (-)

The Cougars staved off a late Arizona rally to pull off the 31-28 win. Running back Dean Connors rushed for 100 yards while Connor Weigman tossed three touchdowns.

6. Texas Tech (-5)

The Red Raiders drop five spots and out of the top five. Texas Tech even struggled on third downs in Tempe, despite having the third-best offense in the conference during that down scenario.

7. TCU (-)

The Horned Frogs nearly squandered a 21-point lead but held off Baylor 42-36. TCU snatched three interceptions from Namdi Oblazor, Vernon Glover and Jamel Johnson.

8. Iowa State (-)

The Cyclones took a week off after watching Colorado fans storm the field. But it doesn't look any easier for Iowa State with No. 11 BYU in town Saturday.

9. Baylor (-)

Baylor executed a unique onside kick that sparked online reactions. But still fell to in-state rival TCU and now gets No. 21 Cincinnati.

10. Kansas (+1)

The Jayhawks took some time off last weekend. Now they get a chance to ruin Kansas State's current rally and earn its 65th victory in the Sunflower Showdown.

11. Arizona (-1)

The Wildcats could easily be 6-1 overall had they finished against BYU and Houston. The Nov. 1 road game in Boulder feels like a make-or-break game for Arizona.

12. Colorado (-)

Does Deion Sanders and CU have another upset in the cards? Fresh off beating previously ranked Iowa State, the Buffaloes now walk into one of the louder environments in CFB at Salt Lake City.

13. Kansas State (-)

KSU faces just one ranked foe the rest of the year. But beating rival Kansas will get the Wildcats thinking about a bowl bid.

14. UCF (-)

The Knights and Scott Frost thrashed West Virginia by allowing only 79 yards through the air. Jaden Nixon and Myles Montgomery combined for 204 rushing yards in the 45-13 romp.

15. West Virginia (-)

It looks like it'll be another year before Rich Rodriguez will get WVU going again. He's had a rough reentry into Morgantown and the Big 12.

16. Oklahoma State (-)

Now it'll be interesting to see which coach becomes attractive to the Cowboys. The pool of available HCs now added Billy Napier of Florida Sunday.