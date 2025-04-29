Boise State football head coach Spencer Danielson has agreed to a new five-year contract that carries an average salary of $2.2 million, essentially doubling his salary, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Danielson led Boise State football to the College Football Playoff in his first full season as head coach. He took over during the 2023 season, going 3-1, before going 12-2 overall in 2024. The losses in 2024 came on the road against Oregon by the score of 37-34, and in the Fiesta Bowl by the score of 31-14 against Penn State.

Led by Ashton Jeanty, Boise State found great success in Danielson's first full season as the head coach, and now the head coach gets a significant raise heading into 2025. It will be interesting to see if Boise State is able to return to the College Football Playoff this season and perhaps make a run at getting a win.

Boise State is one of the best non-Power 4 programs in college football, and Danielson will look to help the team compete with some of the best in the country. His team will face a big test in 2025 when they go on the road to play Notre Dame on Oct. 4.

Danielson is one of the rising coaches in college football. After playing at Azusa Pacific in 2009-2011, he joined the program as a GA in 2013 before coaching linebackers from 2014-2016. Then, he became a GA at Boise State in 2017 and began moving up the ranks there. He quickly became a DE coach in 2018 before becoming a co-defensive coordinator in 2019. He was the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2021-2023 before taking over the head coaching role in 2023 in the middle of the season.

This is someone who has been with the program for a while, and it will be interesting to see the heights he can take Boise State to in the next few years.