Boise State football drew a massive crowd for its Pro Day Wednesday and for good reason. Ashton Jeanty walked in as the main attraction for NFL teams and media who attended the event.

Jeanty's NFL buzz is building ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Ex-NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum compared Jeanty to Super Bowl winning RB Marshawn Lynch. Plus predicted the Las Vegas Raiders to take him.

The nation's leading rusher and Heisman Trophy finalist, however, made a decision that raised lots of eyebrows. Boise State insider for Broncos Nation News B.J. Rains revealed what Jeanty decided to do.

“Jeanty didn’t run the 40,” Rains shared on X.

It's quite the decision for the star running back. Many scouts from the league likely wanted to see how fast Jeanty really is. He's being hailed as the best RB to enter the draft since Bijan Robinson. However, that doesn't mean Jeanty completely skipped his workout.

Ashton Jeanty came ready to ‘show out' at Boise State Pro Day 

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) hands off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the first half against UNLV Rebels at Albertsons Stadium.
Jeanty fired off this message for Broncos fans before taking part in Pro Day.

“I'm excited for Pro Day. I'm excited to see all the guys show out and let's go Broncos,” he said via the BSU football X account.

Jeanty may have opted to allow his other teammates to run the 40-yard sprint. But Jeanty didn't completely stand on the side. He took part in different running back drills with the league personnel on hand — including this cutback drill.

Jay Tust of KTVB shared another angle of Jeanty's workout. This one showed how NFL representatives helped wrap around Jeanty's bag drill.

Jeanty is trekking towards becoming the highest-drafted Boise State player ever. Former offensive tackle Ryan Clady (2008) landed at No. 12 overall for his draft class. Jeanty is projected to land higher — including No. 4 to the New England Patriots. The two-time Mountain West Conference champion RB is all but guaranteed to become the first RB taken on April 24. Even despite skipping the 40.