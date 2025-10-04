The Boston College football team is hoping to pick up a big win in the ACC conference Saturday, against Pittsburgh. Boston College is going in banged up, as several Eagles players are nursing injuries. The program is getting some good news though, as they prepare to play the struggling Panthers.

“Per sources, three key defenders will be back for BC — DL Owen Stoudmire, DB Max Tucker and DB Isaiah Farris all are expected to play after being listed as questionable,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the game.

Boston College is struggling this season, with a 1-3 record. The team's lone win is against the Fordham Rams. Boston College has dropped games to Stanford, California and Michigan State. Boston College was competitive in all of those losses, but couldn't make the right amount of big plays.

Pittsburgh is also struggling this season. Pitt enters the game with back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Louisville. In both of those games, Pitt blew big leads. Pittsburgh is breaking in a new quarterback on Saturday, in Mason Heintschel.

Boston College hopes to turn around their season

The Eagles are led by head coach Bill O'Brien, who is in his second season. O'Brien had a solid 2024 campaign, making a bowl game with Boston College.

Things are headed in the wrong direction though this year. The squad has lost three games in a row, heading into Saturday. Boston College's bowl hopes hang by a thread, as the team can ill afford a 1-4 start.

Boston College comes into the game without one of their best defensive players. Defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins is out hurt, per ESPN. Hutchins has posted seven solo tackles this season.

The Eagles enter the game against a Pitt team that is also hungry for a victory. Pitt is without star running back Desmond Reid, who has been banged up most of the year. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is under fire from fans for his struggles on the field this season.

Boston College football plays Pittsburgh at 12:00 ET Saturday. Pitt is also looking for their first ACC win.