LSU football is set to face Western Kentucky, and many have been wondering if Garrett Nussmeier will be playing after missing the past game. It looks like he won't be on the field, and it's uncertain if he'll play again for LSU, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“LSU is expected to start Michael Van Buren for a second straight game at QB when it faces Western Kentucky Saturday, sources tell CBS Sports. Unclear at this point if Garrett Nussmeier, who’s dealing with an abdominal injury, will be able to play again this season, per sources,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The last time that Nussmeier played was against Alabama, and he was benched in that game for Van Buren. He also got the start against Arkansas, where he led them to a win.

Article Continues Below

Coming into the season, Nussmeier was considered a Heisman favorite and expected to be a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He suffered a torso injury in fall camp and never looked like himself from there. It also didn't help that he was playing behind an underwhelming offensive line, as he continued to take a lot of hits.

With it being a good chance that Nussmeier doesn't play against Western Kentucky, it would be surprising if LSU throws him out on the field at any time during the remainder of the season. If this is the end for Nussmeier in LSU, he had a good collegiate career with them, playing all five years with the program. He ranks No. 3 in LSU history with 7,699 career yards, and has thrown 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

He became the starting quarterback in 2024 after backing up Jayden Daniels in 2022 and 2023. At this point, Nussmeier might lay low until the draft, and he can use this time to recover from the injuries that he's suffered.