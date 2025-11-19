Penn State’s 2026 recruiting class suffered another setback on Wednesday with the loss of in-state defensive lineman Tavian Branch, who told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he had officially withdrawn his commitment. A Taylor (Pa.) Riverside product, Branch had been pledged to the Nittany Lions since Sept. 6, 2024, when he announced his commitment at halftime of Penn State’s home game against FIU.

Branch, who initially committed to Rutgers during the summer before flipping to Penn State, reopened his recruitment following the October firing of head coach James Franklin. Although Branch first remained committed after Franklin’s dismissal, increased contact from other programs and shifting staff dynamics pushed him to reconsider. Franklin has since been hired at Virginia Tech, a program now also involved in Branch’s renewed recruitment.

Evaluations of Branch place him among the top prospects in Pennsylvania for the 2026 cycle. He ranks as the No. 15 player in the state, with national and positional ratings that vary across outlets. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 513 overall prospect and the No. 58 defensive lineman. At the same time, Rivals rates him higher, positioning him as the No. 599 overall recruit, No. 66 defensive lineman, and a top-40 player at his position in its updated ranking. Rivals also designates him as a high three-star prospect in the class.

Branch’s rise as a defensive line recruit followed a strong junior season, after previously being evaluated as an offensive line prospect. He attended three Penn State camps in the summer of 2024, earning an offer from the prior coaching staff and later becoming the program’s final remaining interior defensive line commit in the 2026 class. His departure now leaves four-star edge Jackson Ford as the only defensive line pledge.

Since reopening his recruitment, Branch has become one of the more heavily pursued uncommitted linemen in the class. He has taken official visits to Ole Miss and Auburn, with his Auburn trip set for the Nov. 29–30 Iron Bowl weekend, despite the Tigers being in the middle of their own coaching transition. Ole Miss, which extended an offer last month, “knocked it out of the park” during his November visit. Branch is also expected to take an official visit to Virginia Tech, where he remains in communication with Franklin.

Just weeks away from the Early Signing Period, Branch is evaluating all remaining options and is expected to select his third program soon, as multiple Power Five staffs continue to recruit the Pennsylvania native.