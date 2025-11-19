The Big 12 now has a top five representative in the College Football Playoffs power rankings. Texas Tech is the highest ranked team there and lead off the conference power rankings here. But where do BYU and Cincinnati now stand? Plus does Houston and Arizona State rearrange things?

1. Texas Tech (-)

Jacob Rodriguez added to his Heisman Trophy hype with one rushing touchdown and one interception in the rout of UCF. Rodriguez ranks No. 7 in the Heisman power rankings. Even his school received new national love — with Paramount +'s hit show Landman dropping Texas Tech references during its season two premiere.

2. BYU (-)

Bear Bachmeier has galvanized Provo. But running back LJ Martin continues to prove his versatility by tallying 122 total yards in the rout of TCU.

3. Utah (-)

The Utes have unleashed an offensive fury — scoring 53, 45 and 55 since the BYU loss. Utah needs BYU to lose twice to sneak into the conference title game, though.

4. Houston (+1)

Willie Fritz has UH ascending upward at 8-2. The No. 23 ranked Cougars stay within the Lonestar State to close the regular season by facing TCU and Baylor.

5. Arizona State (+1)

Kenny Dillingham and ASU are staring at a 9-3 regular season finish. But he also addressed the future of quarterback Sam Leavitt amid transfer rumors.

6. Arizona (+3)

The Wildcats are surging with a three-game winning streak and taking down Cincinnati. Yet that victory has now sparked rumors of Brent Brennan being linked to UCLA, his alma mater.

7. Cincinnati (-3)

Cincy went from aspiring Big 12 title game contender to stumbling out of the race. While not out of it yet at 7-3, the Bearcats need a lot of external factors to get in.

8. Iowa State (+2)

Matt Campbell is one win away from sending the Cyclones to an eighth bowl appearance. Saturday's foe Kansas is another fighting for bowl eligibility.

9. Kansas State (+2)

KSU erased a rough 1-3 start and now need just one more win to seal a December bowl game. But No. 12 Utah awaits on Saturday.

10. TCU (-3)

The Horned Frogs earned Landman love. But have lost two straight games and has No. 23 Houston next, then Cincinnati to close the season.

11. Baylor (-3)

Utah embarrassed the Dave Aranda led Bears defense on Saturday by dropping 55 on his unit. Baylor's chances to sealing a bowl berth are low with red-hot Arizona and nationally-ranked Houston left.

12. Kansas (-)

Saturday will be a fight to see who lands a bowl bid against the Cyclones. Then Utah comes to Lawrence to finish out the regular season.

13. UCF (-)

The season slipped away in Scott Frost's anticipated return to Orlando. The Knights sit at 4-6 overall with two games left.

14. West Virginia (-)

WVU came close to stunning Arizona State. Can they apply another scare to No. 5 Texas Tech on Nov. 29? TTU is all that's left for the Mountaineers.

15. Colorado (-)

Deion Sanders are in create momentum for next season mode. The Buffaloes face two teams at .500 or higher and staring at a 3-9 finish.

16. Oklahoma State (-)

The Cowboys lost an early 6-0 lead in falling to Kansas State. Oklahoma State still has a head coaching spot to fill — with North Texas HC Eric Morris the popular contender.