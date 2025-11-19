Reginald Ruffin has been promoted to a major role at Tuskegee University. The Golden Tigers Athletic Director has joined the president's cabinet as Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, while continuing in his current role as Athletic Director, per a statement from the institution. He's set to continue developing the Tuskegee University athletics department and to introduce men's and women's soccer in Fall 2026.

Ruffin spoke about his new role in a statement, saying, “I am truly honored for this opportunity to support Dr. Brown’s and this administration’s unwavering focus on developing well-rounded student leaders who compete – and win – with culture, class and civility. As I tell our student-athletes and coaches, we’re here to educate, dominate and graduate – we are winning in the classroom, winning on the field and, ultimately, winning out there in the world. That’s my ‘why’.”

Tuskegee University President Mark A. Brown spoke very highly of Ruffin in a statement.

“Reginald Ruffin is the rare combination of leader who can motivate the people around him not only because he knows the Xs and Os it takes to win but because he knows how to inspire others to find within themselves what it takes to win,” said Dr. Mark A. Brown, president and CEO. “I am so pleased that he will assume this expanded role to build on Tuskegee’s legacy of student-athlete excellence, motivate our students to develop as critical-thinkers and leaders on and off the field, and represent the university in our efforts to attract the best and the brightest to all of our auxiliary units to become Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.”

The promotion adds to Ruffin's already prolific athletic career. He served as head coach of Miles College for 10 seasons and led the team to immense success, including 7 SIAC Championship appearances and 2 NCAA Division II Playoff appearances. He then became the head coach of Tuskegee University, leading the team for one season until stepping away to lead the athletic department. In his lone season with Tuskegee, he led the team to the 2022 SIAC Championship against Chennis Berry's Benedict College Tigers.