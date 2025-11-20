The Minnesota Timberwolves aimed for back-to-back victories as they hosted the Washington Wizards at Target Center on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo made sure that the fans already got their ticket's worth with a single play.

The Timberwolves didn't start too well, allowing the Wizards to dictate the tempo. Everything, however, changed after Edwards and DiVincenzo connected on a jaw-dropping highlight.

Midway through the first quarter, Edwards stole the ball from CJ McCollum. Minnesota went on the break, with the rock going to DiVincenzo. He then threw it up for Edwards, who finished the rim-rattling alley-oop.

It was so filthy that the Wizards had to call a timeout. Edwards had a wide grin as he acknowledged DiVincenzo's perfect pass.

How is the weather up there, Ant-Man?

The 24-year-old Edwards is one of the league's most electrifying players, throwing down monster slams and posterizing opponents on a nightly basis. Many have even tagged him as the face of the NBA, but the outspoken guard has refused the label.

The three-time All-Star is putting up 25.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The 28-year-old DiVincenzo, meanwhile, has embraced his role as the main playmaker for the Timberwolves. He has started every game this season, averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals.

The Timberwolves, currently holding a 9-5 record, will need more of Edwards and DiVincenzo's team-ups if they want to have another deep run and finally get over the hump.

As of writing, Minnesota is up by a close margin against Washington in the fourth quarter.