Despite initial reports to the contrary, Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall will not be interviewing for the Florida head coaching vacancy this week, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

After it was reported by Gators Online's Zach Abolverdi that Sumrall and Florida were set to meet, the “meeting on the books [was] called off,” Nakos posted on X, formerly Twitter. A reason for the cancellation was not given.

The meeting on the books has been called off. — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sumrall, who is in his second season at Tulane, has been a popular name bandied about in the numerous power-conference head coaching searches over the past few months. A Kentucky alum, Sumrall is 17-7 with the Green Wave, and, as of the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, has Tulane on a path to make its first-ever CFP berth.

Article Continues Below

Because of his success at both Tulane and Troy, where he went 23-4 and won back-to-back Sun Belt titles, Sumrall will almost certainly be among the top candidates to fill the vacancies at Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, and the premier program in the state he currently coaches, LSU. He may have to wait until another popular candidate makes his pick, though, as Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin appears to be the first choice for a number of schools, but in particular, Florida and LSU.

With Kiffin's family reportedly visiting both Gainesville and Baton Rouge over the past few days, it would appear that the Rebels coach, who is also on track to lead his team to their first CFP appearance, is at least interested in taking over for the Tigers or Gators. But even if he stays, that will certainly affect Sumrall, who has tried to ignore the rumors about him. He said recently that he told his team over the summer that “‘in the season is never a time to talk about what is next. In the season is the time to worry about winning a game each week.'”

If he, indeed, was planning to interview with Florida this week, while the Green Wave are preparing to travel to Philadelphia for the penultimate game of the regular season vs. Temple, that would seem to mean Sumrall is breaking from his own advice.

After this Saturday's game at Temple, Tulane finishes the season vs. Charlotte, which has yet to win a conference game this year.