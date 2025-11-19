The 2025 season has been a great one for the North Texas football program. The Mean Green are 9-1 with their only loss coming to South Florida. Still, the Mean Green are in a prime position to win the American Conference. That is thanks to head coach Eric Morris, who has instantly rejuvenated the Mean Green. He is an offensive guru and has even had a hand in discovering Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward. They are also doing all this after Chandler Morris transferred to Virginia.

On Wednesday's episode of “Wake Up Barstool,” Morris addressed his experience scouting quarterbacks and bringing them to the places where he has coached. He also talked about the unique story behind Drew Mestemaker, his current quarterback at North Texas, and how he did not really play quarterback in high school.

Morris said, “The quarterback recruiting happens so early nowadays. And everybody is concerned what Rivals and 247 rates these guys. And are they bringing in a four or five star. We don’t care about that and we like to look at some different qualities in a quarterback and it’s worked out good.

“We’re a lot more patient than people. We don’t care what they’re rated. I think there is a lot to do with intelligence and how fast they process information. And all those guys you mentioned are different in their own right. They’re really good at throwing the football. There’s a lot of people that are good at throwing the football nowadays, but the ability to process information super fast is what separates those guys.”

Morris's point is that he has had to recruit the quarterback position earlier and earlier, and he has been lucky enough to have it pay off with guys like Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield , Cam Ward, and even John Mateer more recently.

That offensive background has shaped Morris since his playing days at Texas Tech under Mike Leach, when he was a wide receiver.

Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward, and John Mateer are all great talents. Still, the most unique quarterback that Morris has had the opportunity to coach is current North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker. He barely played, if at all, in high school, but is one of the more prolific passers in college football this season as a freshman.