Ole Miss football is dealing with quite the distraction the week before Thanksgiving 2025. Lane Kiffin already shut down the report of an Ole Miss “ultimatum” for his future. Yet he won't even acknowledge the LSU football and Florida football's head coach rumors.

Kiffin spoke to reporters Wednesday. And became pressed on the topic of both openings. A report surfaced Kiffin's family visited both LSU and Florida — sparking the theory the Ole Miss head coach was on his way out.

Kiffin, though, deflected questions about having any interest in both Southeastern Conference openings. He especially became testy when asked if he expects to coach Ole Miss next week versus Mississippi State.

“Do you know something I don't know?” Kiffin asked. “Do I expect to coach next week? Why would I not expect to coach next week? I mean, I expected to coach against Florida, too. So I don't even understand the question of how I would not expect to coach next week? ‘Why would I be at work?'

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin addresses LSU, Louisiana governor rumor

Longtime SEC analyst Paul Finebaum revealed Kiffin may not consider LSU due to state governor Jeff Landry. The ESPN personality pointed to Landry having say on the next LSU head coach hire impacting Kiffin's rumored disinterest.

But is that report true? Kiffin addressed Landry and LSU.

“I wouldn't comment on that either way,” Kiffin said.

That's when he dropped an even more extensive statement.

“I've been saying the same thing for six years; I'm not talking about speaking on other jobs. I'm focused on this one,” Kiffin explained. “I guess that's kind of spiraling off the question before, like ‘Are you coaching in the game?' I don't even understand what the question is. Of course I'm coaching, I mean unless you guys know something I don't or I'm getting fired and I don't know it.”

Kiffin's next Ole Miss game is the annual Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State. Many will tune in to see if it really becomes his last game with the Rebels.