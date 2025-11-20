As the Norfolk State Spartans enter the final week of the season, Head Coach Michael Vick is about due for his first Division I victory. It has been a rough season, with the Spartans heading into the final week of conference play at 1-10 overall. Their only win came against Division II rival Virginia State University on September 6th; Vick’s Spartans have yet to secure a Division I victory.

While Norfolk State has struggled, they have been competitive in several games. They held the lead against Sacred Heart until the end, nearly upset North Carolina Central—even after quarterback Otto Khuns departed the game with an injury—and pushed Morgan State to the limit before late-game plays tipped the result in the Bears' favor.

The issue plaguing Norfolk State has rarely been a total lack of talent; rather, it has been one of strategy and identity. The team boasts two of the top receivers in HBCU football, J.J. Evans and DreSean Kendrick, and preseason All-MEAC running back Kevon King. Khuns, a steady veteran hand, was a solid returner from the Odoms regime. But certain elements haven't clicked, exacerbated by discipline issues that have made Norfolk State one of the most penalized teams in the MEAC.

Many had higher hopes for Norfolk State, especially considering they were picked in the middle of the conference, while Delaware State was picked at the bottom. The fact that many of their losses are attributable to strategy, rather than just personnel, is key. Despite the struggles and injuries facing the Spartans, I believe the game against Howard University is Michael Vick’s best shot to earn a Division I win this season.

Article Continues Below

Howard had a strong start to the season, securing wins over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic and a resounding victory over rival Hampton University in a series that the Pirates have dominated in the past decade. However, they subsequently suffered three straight losses to Richmond, Sacred Heart, and Tennessee State, and have only won one MEAC game against Morgan State headed into the final week of conference play.

Perhaps the biggest weakness on Howard’s side is quarterback play. Tyriq Starks enters the game having thrown 11 interceptions this year versus only six touchdowns. Even in their recent outing against Delaware State, Starks threw for 252 yards and a touchdown but included two costly interceptions. The entire Howard program is in a rebuilding phase after the championship-contending seasons of 2022 and 2023, facing immense struggles as they chart a path forward in the Larry Scott era.

Prediction: I trust Norfolk State's offense more in this matchup. If Vick and his coaching staff stick to the strategy of an Air Raid attack—a direction they proved effective in the second half of the season—I believe they have a chance to win the game at Audi Field. They have recently staked out noticeable offensive advantages by leaning into the passing attack, but they often give those points back via defensive or self-inflicted errors.

If Norfolk State plays with discipline and leans into the passing attack, opening up opportunities for the entire offense and avoiding the self-inflicted errors that gift Howard advantages, I believe the Spartans can squeak out a win and give themselves positive momentum heading into a crucial offseason.