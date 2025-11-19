The 2025 Texas football season has been a disappointment given their expectations. They are 7-3, but were just blown out by Georgia in a game that effectively ended their College Football Playoff hopes. In addition to the disappointing season, rumors surfaced during the year that Steve Sarkisian might be looking to head to the NFL, which would make everything else even more complicated.

On the weekly SEC teleconference, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian ripped into the notion that he was trying to leave Texas for the NFL. He also made clear that he is not leaving and that he loves Austin and enjoys coaching the Longhorns.

Sarkisian said in his opening statement, “I’d like to comment something before I get into our team that has been bothering me now over the past few weeks. That is people reporting that are insinuating that there’s a possibility I could leave the University of Texas, and that is absolutely false and untrue. I’m not going anywhere. Never do I do this because I never want to be a distraction, so I never address these things. At this point, I feel like this is important that I do this because it’s important for our team. It’s important for our university.

“I’ve had no discussions, not with my agent, not with the university, not with any other school, not with any NFL team, about ever going anywhere else. I came here to win championships. I’ve got two kids enrolled at the University of Texas, one in law school, one on our team. I’ve got a third that hopefully decides to enroll at the University of Texas next fall. My wife and I just had our son here in Austin. This is our home.

“We came here to win championships. We’ve built a damn good football program over the five years that we’ve been here. We’ve been to two College Football Playoffs. We won a Big 12 Championship. We went to the SEC Championship game in year one. We’ve had 23 players drafted the last two years, which is more than any other school in the country and our team GPA is at an all-time high.”

Sarkisian also made clear that if anyone has questions about his future, they should go straight to him or the Texas Athletic Director, Chris Del Conte.

This was a fiery statement from Sarkisian and seems to emphatically say he is not going anywhere, even if that means the NFL. The coaching carousel is going to get crazy, but with Sarkisian closing that door, it's not going to get even crazier than it already was.