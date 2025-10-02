The 2025 Boston College football season has gotten off to a rough start. The Eagles are 1-3, and after a dominant win in Week One over Fordham, they have consistently lost close games. Those close games come from losing to Michigan State, Stanford, and Cal. The Eagles have been dealing with injuries, but should get a considerable boost with Jude Bowry returning on the offensive line.

According to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel, offensive lineman Jude Bowry is expected to play at Pitt on Saturday afternoon. Thamel broke the news via X on Thursday afternoon.

Thamel said, “Sources: Boston College starting left tackle Jude Bowry is expected to return on Saturday at Pitt after missing the game against Cal last week. Bowry has been practicing and is trending toward playing.”

The redshirt junior has started at left tackle in Boston College’s first three games. He exited the Eagles’ Week 3 game at Stanford with an injury and missed their Week 5 game vs. Cal, which Boston College lost 28-24 over the weekend.

Bowry was named one of the eight team captains in 2025 and helped establish an offense ranked 10th in the ACC. Former Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan has been a solid quarterback under center for the Eagles, leading this offense too. He is also on the watch list for the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

Lonergan has 1,188 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a 69.4% completion percentage. Despite Boston College's losses, Lonergan has not been an issue but a big bright spot, which is why the Eagles have stayed in games.

It is worth noting that the Eagles’ Initial Availability Report will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, with updates on Friday and Saturday before kickoff, as this is an ACC conference game.