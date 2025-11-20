Florida football is simply playing for pride with seven losses already in a lost 2025 season. The Gators, though, will be playing with a depleted roster amid one CFB injury after another. New names surfaced on the injury report before facing Tennessee.

Corey Bender of On3/Rivals revealed six names on Wednesday — with defensive linemen Michai Boireau and George Gumbs Jr. leading the new list. Fellow defender Bryce Thornton (safety) is also out.

Meanwhile, the offense features three dealing with ailments: Tight end Tony Livingston, quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and offensive lineman Austin Barber.

The Gators limp in at 3-7 overall against their annual Southeastern Conference rival. But that's not the only massive news centering on Florida.

Florida dealing with coaching rumblings before facing Tennessee

Gainesville is the home of one of the more attractive CFB head coach openings across the nation.

The allure of the SEC will more than likely attract the next Gators coach. However, one name backed out of an interview.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall reportedly canceled a meeting with Florida this week, per Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals. Sumrall knows the SEC as a former Kentucky linebacker and graduate assistant for his alma mater. He also briefly coached linebackers at Ole Miss.

Speaking of the Rebels, Lane Kiffin continues to have his name linked to Florida. Kiffin chose not to discuss the Florida opening Wednesday, though. He also chose to talk about the Rebels' win over Florida Saturday amid the rumored interest in the Gators' opening.

Florida is staring at its worst season since going 0-10-1 in 1979.