Boston College football has endured roster turnover, including losing quarterback Dylan Lonergan. But now an Ivy League star via Harvard is coming to Bill O'Brien and company.

The Eagles are reeling in defensive end transfer Alex DeGrieck on Saturday, with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports revealing the move Saturday.

BC will be landing a first-team defender in this College Football Transfer Portal move. He also arrives as O'Brien faces the hot seat this fall.

His Eagles team fell to 2-10 overall — their worst record since the 2012 season. It also became a step back from O'Brien's first season that saw a 7-6 record and appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Harvard defender capable of boosting Boston College defense

O'Brien needs a pass rush to reignite the Eagles' chances of redemption.

Article Continues Below

DeGrieck is fully capable of doing just that. He delivered six sacks facing Ivy League competition and others from the Football Championship Subdivision.

That production would've been better for the Eagles.

Not a single BC defender surpassed three sacks last season. Sed McConnell led the Eagles with only 2.5 sacks. Defensive back Omar Thornton and defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins followed with getting two sacks each.

BC saw 11 different defenders grab a sack — except no one surpassed 1.5. Boston College already faces prolific offenses each week. Hence why a stronger pass rush is needed. DeGrieck also delivered 24 total tackles with eight solo stops and a forced fumble.

O'Brien isn't just adding new talent via the portal. He brought in former Auburn staffer but BC alumnus Kenyatta Watson as the newest general manager.