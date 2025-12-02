The Boston College Eagles football program took a major step toward rebuilding its roster Monday with a key front office hire. The Eagles are bringing back alumnus Kenyatta Watson as the new general manager of the team, giving the program an experienced voice in the modern recruiting landscape. The hiring of Watson links fresh strategy with deep school ties and arrives at a critical time for Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien.

After a 2-10 campaign, Boston College needed a stronger plan for evaluating talent and constructing competitive rosters. O'Brien pushed for more support in personnel, and the move answers that request. Watson comes from the Auburn Tigers, where he worked on the Auburn football recruiting staff as assistant general manager and forged important connections in the Southeast pipeline.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) with a report on the move by the Eagles, confirming the hire and sharing Watson's previous role at his last stop.

“Boston College is hiring Auburn’s Kenyatta Watson as its new general manager, his agent @CoachReedLive at @KlutchSports tells me and @chris_hummer for @CBSSports. Watson has been assistant general manager at Auburn.”

The update underscored how this hire brings together a familiar presence and a strong national recruiting background. Watson played wide receiver and returner at Boston College in the mid 1990s before developing into a respected evaluator at Grayson High School, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Auburn. His career path gives Boston College football instant credibility with high school coaches and transfer targets across several key regions.

The general manager role will place Watson in charge of high school recruiting, the transfer portal, and support for NIL strategy. For Boston College, the move represents more than a new position. It marks a clear effort to strengthen the infrastructure that top ACC programs rely on. If Watson can turn his Auburn experience and alumni connections into steady roster improvement, the Eagles may be closer to a rise than their recent record indicates.