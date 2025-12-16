It looks as if Auburn University athletics is landing another HBCU coach, as Howard University head coach Larry Scott is set to become the Tight Ends coach under new head coach Alex Golesh. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz broke the news on his social media accounts.

“Auburn is expected to hire Howard head coach Larry Scott as its tight ends coach, sources tell

@CBSSports. Before Howard, Scott was tight ends coach at Florida and coached Kyle Pitts. Prior to that, was offensive coordinator at Tennessee and tight ends coach at Miami.”

Larry Scott had an interesting tenure at Howard University. He led Howard University to the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl, as well as winning two straight MEAC titles in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Scott recruited an impressive squad in those years, featuring talent like Eden James, the son of Pro-Football-Hall-Of-Fame Edgerrin James. But, Scott also had his share of struggles along the way.

Article Continues Below

This year, Howard finished the year 5-7 with a 2-3 record in conference. They lost several key games after a thrilling homecoming overtime victory over Morgan State. They dropped three-straight games to South Carolina State, North Carolina Central, and Delaware Stat ebefore ultimatley concluding the season with a victory over Michael Vick and Norfolk State.

Now, Howard University is the latest HBCU forced to reset with their football program and find another coach to lead the program. Howard is sure to be a top destination, with the popularity and success of the institution making it a formidable recruitment force as well as the history of athletic success.