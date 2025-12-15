The USC Trojans endured another disappointing season. Despite finishing with a winning record and as the No. 16-ranked team in the country, they fell short of the College Football Playoffs. As they try to cap off their season on a high note against TCU in the Alamo Bowl in late December, the team is starting to lose foundational pieces. First, it was wide receiver Prince Strachan, who entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled junior year. A few days later, star safety Kamari Ramsey declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. And with USC still reeling, another surprising departure is on the horizon.

Junior wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane announced on social media that he plans forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, via Ryan Kartje of the LA Times. He joins Ramsey and fellow receiver Makai Lemon as part of USC's notable draft prospects.

Lane's decision to leave USC is shocking, knowing how stacked the 2026 receiver class is. Led by Lemon and Ohio State's Carnell Tate, as many as five wide receivers are projected to go in the first round. However, Lane's stock is rising after consecutive impressive seasons with the Trojans.

As a sophomore, Lane caught 43 passes for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. He followed that up in 2025 with 49 receptions, 745 yards, and four touchdowns through 11 games.

Lane's 6-foot-4 stature and 200-pound frame set him apart from the rest of the draft class and put him on equal footing with Arizona State's Jordan Tyson and Washington's Denzel Boston for the tallest wideouts available. It is unclear if he plans to sit out the Alamo Bowl in anticipation of the draft process.