Just months after BYU football completed one of its best seasons in program history, it is all of a sudden facing turmoil and an offseason of controversy. Star quarterback Jake Retzlaff, one of the top signal callers in the Big 12 last season, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2023.

Retzlaff has denied the allegation, citing that he and the accuser had consensual sex. However, that is still a violation of BYU's Honor Code and would result in a suspension for the star quarterback.

The suspension that Retzlaff is reportedly facing would last seven games. As a result, he is likely going to leave the program, according to Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.

“BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is anticipating a seven-game suspension for violating the school’s Honor Code, multiple sources told The Salt Lake Tribune,” Reynolds reported. “Facing the prospect of missing more than half the 2025 season, Retzlaff is likely to leave the program, a source close to the situation said.”

Retzlaff was slated to be one of the top returning quarterbacks not only in the Big 12, but in all of college football next season. In 2024, he threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions while keeping BYU in the thick of the Big 12 title race up until the last week of the regular season.

Losing Retzlaff would be a massive hit to this BYU team, which has high expectations coming into 2025 after an 11-2 finish and a convincing win over Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl last season.

Behind Retzlaff on the depth chart, BYU would turn to either Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead or Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet as the new starter. Both players have limited experience in college and would be a big gamble for Kalani Sitake.

Retzlaff has asked that the sexual assault case be dismissed, but it is still ongoing at the moment. Regardless of how it ends up, it looks like he will not be on the field for BYU this fall.