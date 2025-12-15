Oregon football will be facing James Madison this week in the College Football Playoffs, and it'll be win or go home for the program. This is an opportunity that Oregon has earned, and it will take a collective group effort for them to advance for a chance to win the national title.

That's one of the reasons why offensive coordinator Will Stein decided to stay with the team during their playoff run, even though he took the job as the head coach of Kentucky.

“I wouldn't be in the position I am without these lavers and without these coaches and without Dan,” Stein said. “I would feel like a complete fraud if I left these guys throughout this playoff run and this opportunity in front of us to coach in Autzen another time. Honestly, it'd be crazy. Tosh is the same way. We've poured so much of our lives, so much of our time, our families' time into this team and into this program.

“Coach Lanning gave me an opportunity from UTSA, so the last thing I'd ever do would be to leave these players. That's No. 1.”

The team probably appreciates Stein wanting to stay and battle with the team before he leaves, and they have a chance at surprising some people in the playoffs.

While Stein is set to leave for Kentucky, he is forming his staff to get ready for the next season. Former Oregon linebacker and former member of Oregon's coaching staff, Tony Washington Jr., will be Kentucky's defensive end and outside linebackers coach.

Oregon's current assistant offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Cutter Leftwich, is also going to Stein in Kentucky to be an assistant coach.

It looks like Stein is just getting started, and it will be interesting to see what other moves he decides to make soon.