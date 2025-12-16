As the Texas A&M Aggies prepare for their first College Football Playoff appearance, the program clarified its offensive future on Monday, announcing an internal promotion.

The Aggies confirmed that longtime wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins will step into the offensive coordinator role.

“A new play caller on the offensive side of the ball. Holmon Wiggins has been elevated to Offensive Coordinator.” Texas A&M posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A new play caller on the offensive side of the ball. Holmon Wiggins has been elevated to Offensive Coordinator.

The move comes after Collin Klein, who has led the Aggies’ offense this season, accepted the head coaching job at Kansas State following the retirement of Chris Klieman. However, Klein will stay with the Aggies through the College Football Playoff and continue calling plays as Texas A&M prepares to host Miami.

In his recent press conference, Elko explained that the promotion followed a wide-ranging search rather than a rushed decision.

“Did a pretty extensive offensive coordinator search,” said coach Elko. “Talked to five different candidates who are running different offenses across the country and really felt like the right person for the job was Holmon Wiggins. So we've decided to elevated Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator. He' the only person we offered the position to and he accepted, so we are excited with him leading our offense into the future, he'll do a phenomenal job. I think that's the absolute best thing for Texas A&M football moving forward.”

Wiggins has been a trusted member of Elko’s staff and brings vast experience to the role. Before arriving in College Station last season, he spent five years at Alabama, serving as wide receivers coach and assistant head coach of offense during the Crimson Tide’s recent championship runs.

The promotion also mirrors recent defensive staff continuity. Elko elevated Lyle Hemphill to defensive coordinator after Jay Bateman accepted the same position at Kentucky, with Bateman also remaining through the playoff run.

Seventh-seeded Texas A&M will host No. 10 seed Miami in a high-powered CFP matchup on Saturday, offering a high-profile stage for stability on both sides of the ball.

While Klein guides the offense in the short term, Wiggins’ promotion signals where the Aggies believe their long-term offensive vision is headed as the program pushes deeper into national contention.