Bob Stoops’ long and decorated coaching journey has finally reached its definitive conclusion. On Monday, the legendary former Oklahoma Sooners head coach announced that he is officially retiring from coaching, closing the door on any future returns to the sidelines.

The announcement came via a statement released through a social media post of Dallas Renegades on X, formerly Twitter, the UFL franchise Stoops had led for the past three seasons.

“After much thought and reflection, I've made the decision to retire from coaching and step away from the game of football,” Stoops noted. “Coaching has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and closing this chapter comes with lots of gratitude.”

The statement reflected both finality and appreciation, particularly after Stoops had previously returned to coaching multiple times following his initial retirement from Oklahoma in 2017. This time, however, the message suggested permanence.

Stoops also made it clear that the decision was driven by personal priorities rather than dissatisfaction with the game.

“While it's the right time for me to step aside, be with family, and embrace the next chapter of my life, I do so with deep appreciation and full confidence in the bright future of the UFL,” Stoops' statement added. “This league is on the rise, and I'll remain its biggest supporter. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this incredible game for so many years.”

Article Continues Below

One of one. Thank you, Coach 🖤 Bob Stoops announces his retirement from Head Coaching. pic.twitter.com/By8zCEj3hz — Dallas Renegades (@UFLRenegades) December 15, 2025

Stoops’ legacy is firmly anchored in Norman. He took over Oklahoma football ahead of the 1999 season and led the Sooners for 18 years, compiling a 191-48 record.

After stepping away from OU, Stoops was drawn back into coaching through spring football, leading the Renegades in both the XFL, and later, the Arlington Renegades in the UFL. He also briefly returned to Oklahoma as interim head coach for the 2021 Alamo Bowl following Lincoln Riley’s departure.

Though his coaching days are over, his imprint on Oklahoma football and the sport itself remains firmly intact. Now, No. 8 Oklahoma prepares to host No. 9 Alabama Friday night in the College Football Playoff.