The 2025 California football season was inconsistent. They finished with a 7-5 record, but the Golden Bears still decided to make a coaching change. Justin Wilcox was fired after being the head coach at Berkley since 2017. After Wilcox was let go, Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, an alum, has gotten to work quickly on filling out his staff.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported that Lupoi was hiring his high school teammate and the Minnesota Vikings' safeties coach, Michael Hutchings, as his new defensive coordinator. Hutchings is finishing his third season with the Vikings, serving as the assistant defensive backs coach in 2023, and is now going to the California football program to be closer to home.

Schultz posted on X: “Sources: Cal plans to hire #Vikings safeties coach Michael Hutchings as their new DC. A former USC LB, Hutchings has quickly risen through the coaching ranks and was in his third season with Minnesota. Cal HC Tosh Lupoi was a high school teammate of Hutchings at De La Salle.”

Before his time in the NFL, Hutchings was the outside linebackers coach at Western Kentucky. He has also served as an assistant coach at Oregon and USC.

Tosh Lupoi is reuniting with his high school teammate, but is also getting someone he can trust. Lupoi has been Oregon’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2022. Following Lupoi’s debut season in Eugene, the Ducks have annually had a top-25 defense.

Oregon is playing its best defense yet under Lupoi this season. The Ducks are giving up just 251.6 yards of offense per game, which ranks third in the country.

Lupoi played defensive lineman at California from 2000 to 2005. He led the team in tackles in 2003, so this was an opportunity for him to come back home.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to come home,” Lupoi said in a statement. “Cal is a special place that shaped me, and it’s an incredible honor to return to Berkeley and lead this football program. I’m energized by the challenge ahead and excited to unite our players, alums, and supporters.

“We will build a tough, disciplined, and relentlessly competitive team that represents Cal with pride, while always committing to academic excellence. I can’t wait to get to work and compete every single day for this program and this community. It’s time!”