The coaching carousel is out of control in college football this season. California football is the latest power 4 program looking for a new head coach, after Justin Wilcox got fired. A former Golden Bears player with ties to Dan Lanning and Nick Saban is seen as the top candidate for the job.

Former Cal defensive lineman Tosh Lupoi is seen as that top candidate, per an On3 report. Lupoi is currently the defensive coordinator at Oregon under Lanning. He has helped that program reach the College Football Playoff.

“Lupoi is recognized as one of the top recruiters on the West Coast. He spent a long stretch at Alabama under Nick Saban. The clear early favorite for the job, he helped Alabama land Najee Harris and Tua Tagovailoa from the West Coast and recruited Keenan Allen as a wideout to Cal,” Pete Nakos wrote for the outlet.

Former NFL head coach Ron Rivera is working at California, as general manager. He is helping lead the coaching search. This season, the Golden Bears are 6-5.

California football is looking at several coaching candidates

While the Golden Bears like Lupoi, the program is looking at other candidates too. California football has a tough task ahead of them, as the program plays in the ACC and has to travel extensively to play.

Article Continues Below

“After talking to sources over the last day, other names to know in the search include San Diego State’s Sean Lewis, UConn’s Jim Mora and Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, among others,” Nakos added.

California cut ties with Wilcox after he dropped a disappointing game to rival Stanford. Wilcox had coached at California since the 2017 season. Interestingly, Stanford is also looking for a new head coach.

The Golden Bears are facing a lot of competition with other schools, to find a new coach. Other power 4 schools looking for new leaders include Auburn, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma State.

California football closes out its regular season on Saturday, against SMU. The Golden Bears are then going to a bowl game.