News of Arch Manning’s future at the Texas football team settled a lot of nerves in Austin. Rather than jumping to the NFL as a likely top overall pick, the Longhorns quarterback will be back in burnt orange in 2026, a decision his father, Cooper, confirmed in a text to ESPN.

The program had already been preparing for a massive Cheez-It Citrus Bowl showdown against Michigan, but the real long-term win is knowing its franchise passer isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Steve Sarkisian had actually laid out the case for that choice before it became official. Speaking in Orlando during Citrus Bowl media availability, the head coach talked openly about why another college season would serve Manning well.

Sarkisian pointed to how Arch has progressed “as the season’s gone on” not only in his body, but in his understanding of the game and overall maturity, and said he expects his quarterback will want another year of that development to set up “a long career in the NFL.”

He also framed it as unfinished business, noting Texas came up short of its goals of winning the SEC and national titles and that the competitor in Manning would want “another crack at trying to do those things,” comments that came before any public confirmation of Arch’s return.

On the field, there is already evidence that the extra runway could be special. Manning has thrown for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, plus 244 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground, production that hints at an even higher ceiling once he gets another full offseason in Sarkisian’s system.

Texas is also reshaping the staff around him. The Longhorns hired Jabbar Juluke as running backs coach and associate head coach for offense, replacing Chad Scott after just one season.

Juluke arrives from Florida with a long resume of building productive backfields and developing 1,000-yard rushers. Experience Texas hopes will jump-start a ground game that sagged in 2025 and better support what is likely to be Manning’s final collegiate run.

With a proven play-caller, a bolstered staff, and its star quarterback officially back in the fold, Texas can treat 2026 as a genuine “all-in” year rather than a transition.