Early signing day in college football is on Wednesday, and one of the biggest storylines is what is going to happen with five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. He is committed to play for the Georgia football program, but Vanderbilt has been pushing to get him to flip and join the Commodores. There were initial reports that he did flip, but Curtis said he had not and will make a final decision on Signing Day.

The news of the flip was not a random rumor; in fact, it came from national college football reporter Hayes Fawcett. He said that Curtis told him he was flipping from the Bulldogs to the Commodores. However, Curtis got on X and said no decision has been made yet, but he will keep everyone updated when it is finalized.

Curtis' post on X read, “Don’t know where all this is coming from. Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted.”

Curtis has been committed to the Bulldogs since May, but would become the Commodores' highest-ranked recruit in program history if he did make the switch. There could be an announcement on signing day about Curtis making it official.

Article Continues Below

It would be a seismic move for the Commodores because not only is Curtis seen as the best quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, but also as the best player in the class, regardless of position.

The fact that Vanderbilt is competing with the Georgia football program for the Tennessee native's services is enormous and could signal just how much head coach Clark Lea has changed the program in Nashville. Vanderbilt won double-digit games for the first time in program history and inked Lea to a new six-year contract that will provide him with even more resources to continue improving the football program.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports highlighted Curtis's ability to make throws to every level of the field, while also noting his athleticism to create with his legs if needed. He led Nashville Christian to a 12-1 record and a Tennessee Division II-A state championship as Mr. Football in the state and brings “the arm, size, creativity, and swagger to emerge as a high-level distributor for a College Football Playoff contender.”