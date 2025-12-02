Earlier this week, Lane Kiffin shook up the college football world when he announced that he would be abandoning ship ahead of Ole Miss football's likely college football playoff run in order to accept the head coaching position with LSU football. The wacky setup of the NCAAF calendar necessitated that Kiffin make his decision prior to national signing day, meaning that he would be unable to coach the Rebels as they look to compete for a championship in the postseason.

Kiffin is already busy getting to work on the recruiting trail, as evidenced by a piece of news that broke late in the day on Tuesday.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Ryan Miret has Flipped his Commitment from Ole Miss to LSU, he tells me for @Rivals” reported Hayes Fawcett of Rivals on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6’4 300 IOL from Miami, FL had been Committed to the Rebels since June. He’s the 2nd recruit to flip from Ole Miss to LSU today.”

It should be noted that Fawcett had claimed earlier in the day that a different player, Georgia football commit Jared Curtis, had “told him” he had flipped his commitment to Vanderbilt, which Curtis himself later denied, meaning that there was some doubt cast on the validity of his actual conversations with players.

However, if the news on Miret turns out to be true, it would certainly be a good get for Kiffin as he looks to build up the LSU football program into contender status after a few down years on the heels of their 2019 national championship.