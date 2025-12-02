The Ohio State football team continues its journey through the 2025 season, by appearing in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. Ohio State is hoping to win another national championship and remain undefeated this season.

Standing in the way are the Indiana Hoosiers, who like Ohio State are also undefeated at 12-0. The Buckeyes have to defeat Indiana to lock down a College Football Playoff berth, which would also give them the no. 1 seed in the CFP. While Ohio State is almost certain to make the CFP even with a loss Saturday, the squad wants to continue the positive momentum.

Here are some bold predictions about the Ohio State Buckeyes as they head to the Big Ten title game.

Julian Sayin will throw two touchdown passes against Indiana

The Buckeyes are led this season by young quarterback Julian Sayin. Sayin has picked up right where Will Howard left off, leading Ohio State to victory after victory.

This season, Sayin has thrown for 3,065 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Sayin has just five interceptions on the campaign. He enters the Big Ten title game with some momentum, as he threw three touchdown passes for his team in their last game against Michigan.

“Our whole mindset in the quarterback room is just to stay even keeled and keep swinging, keep battling,” Sayin said after the game, per Eleven Warriors. “We knew there was going to be adversity, but we weren't going to let it faze us. Adversity came on the second play of the game, so we got to keep battling. I think as an offense, that's our whole mindset: Just keep battling.”

Sayin has the hot-hand going, and it will continue against Indiana. The young quarterback has kept tremendous poise this season, leading the team to wins over several ranked teams including Texas, Michigan and Illinois.

The Ohio State quarterback will throw two touchdown passes in this game. He has so many weapons to work with, including wideout Jeremiah Smith. While Indiana has a strong defense, Sayin will find ways to score in this contest.

Ohio State's pass defense will lock down Indiana's passing game

The Buckeyes have a challenge on their hands. Indiana has a very dynamic quarterback, in Fernando Mendoza. This season Mendoza has thrown for 2,758 passing yards with 32 touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

While Mendoza is a tremendous player, he hasn't seen a pass defense this season quite as good as Ohio State's. The Buckeyes lead the NCAA in passing yards allowed per game this season, per NCAA stats. Ohio State is only allowing 121 passing yards per game to opponents.

The Buckeyes dominate that statistical category. The second team in that category nationally is Nebraska, who allows 141 passing yards per game. That is truly quite a gap.

Indiana will find it difficult to pass the ball in the Big Ten title game. Ohio State's powerful secondary will be able to lock down the Hoosiers, which will make it tough for Indiana to keep up with Ohio State's offense.

That leads to the final prediction heading into this championship battle.

Ohio State will win the Big Ten title

The Buckeyes have a very tough test against Indiana. This Indiana team under head coach Curt Cignetti is no slouch, and they have proved it with some impressive victories this season.

Ohio State though is just a bit better. The Buckeyes have the perfect combination of playmakers in all sorts of areas, and will find a way to win the Big Ten championship. Ohio State will enter the CFP this season as the overall no. 1 seed. It is a bold prediction, and one that will be proven either right or wrong on Saturday.

Ohio State and Indiana play the Big Ten championship Saturday at 8:00 ET. As the saying goes, get your popcorn ready.