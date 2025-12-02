The Wake Forest Demon Deacons football program announced Tuesday that the school has reached a deal with first-year head coach Jake Dickert on a long-term contract extension following his remarkable first full campaign guiding the program. The move reinforces the school’s commitment to the defensive-minded coach who transformed the program in just one year, reshaping the program in just 365 days.

Dickert guided the Demon Deacons football to an 8-4 record in 2025, marking the team’s best finish since 2022 and the most wins ever recorded by a first-year head coach in program history. The 42-year-old coaches arrival from the Washington State Cougars brought an instant identity shift rooted in discipline, defense, and the now-popular team mantra, “Built in the Dark.”

The Demon Deacons head coach was initially hired to stabilize a struggling program coming off back-to-back losing seasons. Instead, Dickert built one of the ACC’s top defensive units, defying preseason projections that had Wake Forest near the bottom of the conference standings.

Article Continues Below

The program made the announcement on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing the news alongside images from locker room celebrations throughout the 2025 year.

“Excited to announce a long-term contract extension for Coach Dickert 🎩”

The move positions Wake Forest as a rising presence in ACC football news, signaling a belief that Dickert’s system can sustain long-term success in an increasingly competitive league. In a college football landscape defined by quick coaching turnover, this deal underscores stability and growth as the school’s new foundation for the future, reinforcing confidence in the program’s direction and strengthening momentum as Wake Forest continues building toward sustained relevance.