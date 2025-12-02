The BYU football program is currently gearing up for a huge matchup in the BIG 12 championship game against Texas Tech on Saturday, with a spot in the college football playoff on the line. BYU finished 11-1 this regular season, but will still likely need to win their conference championship in order to secure their spot in the big dance.

There has been considerable speculation of late as to the future of BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake, who had reportedly garnered interest from other schools, including Penn State, who fired their head coach James Franklin earlier this season amid a disastrous start to the year. However, on Tuesday, BYU fans got a positive update regarding Sitake's future with the program.

“Sources: BYU coach Kalani Sitake has begun to inform people that he intends to stay at the school. BYU is in the process of putting together a lucrative contract to keep him. He's been one of main targets at Penn State, which he informed of his decision today,” reported college football insider Pete Thamel of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Sitake's commitment to staying with BYU offers as a direct contradiction of a recent decision by Lane Kiffin, who chose to abandon the Ole Miss football program ahead of their likely playoff berth in order to take the head coaching job at LSU.

In any case, Texas Tech and BYU will kick things off on Saturday at 12:00 pm ET for the right to go to the College Football Playoff.