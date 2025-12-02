Retired NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning has spoken openly about the Lane Kiffin situation. Kiffin left Manning's alma mater, Ole Miss, to take the LSU head coaching job. Reports indicate Ole Miss football fans were heckling Kiffin on his way out of Oxford.

Manning had a one word response when Kiffin announced during his LSU press conference that an Ole Miss fan tried running him off the road on his way out of town.

“Oops!” Manning posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Manning had also made an interesting comment that indicated he may be interested in becoming head coach at Ole Miss. The Rebels already hired Kiffin's replacement, as defensive coordinator Pete Golding is becoming head coach.

Ole Miss is 11-1 on the season, and a heavy favorite to pick up a College Football Playoff berth. Kiffin had argued he should be allowed to stay as Ole Miss head coach through the CFP, but school officials didn't agree.

Kiffin takes over an LSU program that went 7-5 in the 2025 season.

Ole Miss football hopes to win some games in the College Football Playoff

Golding has never been a head coach before at the college level, but he has a lot of experience. He worked under Nick Saban at Alabama, before coming to Oxford to work for Kiffin.

The Rebels had an excellent defense this season. Ole Miss lost just one game all year, to Georgia. The Rebels also allowed fewer than 20 points in three of their SEC games, and six overall games.

Golding has the endorsement of Ole Miss officials, who say he can win right away.

“From the moment he arrived in Oxford, we quickly realized Pete is a coach who could not only lead a program but elevate it to championship status. He has demonstrated an exceptional football mind, but more than that, he has shown a deep understanding of our culture, values and what it means to be part of the Ole Miss family. Simply put, Pete is one of us,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement.

Manning will be watching closely to see if his Ole Miss Rebels get a berth to the CFP. Selection Day is on Sunday.