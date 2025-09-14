Clemson’s trip to Atlanta ended with another heartbreak, and Dabo Swinney didn’t hide how he felt after. Georgia Tech pulled off the upset against the No. 12 Tigers in what was a very close game.

Gavin Oliver of the Clemson Insider revealed what HC Swinney had to say after the tough loss.

“Just incredibly disappointed, obviously,” Swinney said after Saturday’s 21-24 loss to Georgia Tech. “This is Clemson, and we’ve got two tough losses to two good teams. Two games that have come down to the last play, and just hasn’t gone our way.”

The Tigers fell short for the second time this season. They lost their season opener to LSU, and now Georgia Tech delivered the late dagger. Clemson is 1-2, a start that nobody around the program envisioned.

Swinney put the responsibility squarely on himself. “It’s my job to find a way to make those couple of plays,” Swinney said. “That’s my job, and so I take responsibility for that. So, that’s where we are. That’s our reality.”

The veteran coach has faced criticism before, but he has rarely sounded this blunt so early in a season. Clemson moved the ball well at times, yet mistakes in critical spots made the difference.

Clemson’s offense couldn’t finish drives in the fourth quarter. A costly turnover deep in Georgia Tech territory stalled momentum, and the Yellow Jackets capitalized with a go-ahead score. Quarterback play was unsteady, Klubnik turned the ball over twice, recording one fumble and one interception on the night.

On the other side, the Tigers’ defense gave up several explosive plays. For the second time this season, the Tigers found themselves trailing after halftime because of their slow start. For a unit that prides itself on discipline, it was another frustrating outing.

Swinney did point out that the team continues to fight to the end. “There’s a lot of good,” he noted. Young players gained valuable reps, and the locker room remains together despite the rough start.

Still, 1-2 is unfamiliar territory for a program that built its reputation on dominance. Clemson heads into next week with urgency to clean up mistakes and rediscover its edge. Swinney knows the margin for error in the ACC is slim. And after back-to-back heartbreakers, the Tigers are already running out of chances.