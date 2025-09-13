Clemson football team entered its ACC opener against Georgia Tech already short-handed. Injuries to wide receiver Antonio Williams, safety Khalil Barnes, and left tackle Tristan Leigh left the Tigers scrambling to adjust before kickoff, as Pete Nakos reported on X.

With a long list of absences across the roster, including multiple offensive weapons, Dabo Swinney's team faced an uphill battle at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Tigers had dominated this rivalry in recent years, but this time they came in wounded and under pressure to avoid a major early-season setback.

Then came one of the most dramatic endings of the 2025 season. Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr drilled a 55-yard field goal with just 0.5 seconds remaining, lifting the Yellow Jackets to a stunning 24-21 win over No. 12 Clemson. The instant the ball sailed through, fans poured onto the field in Atlanta, creating a wild celebration scene.

ESPN's Pete Thamel described it as a ”fire drill walk-off,” while videos showed students surrounding head coach Brent Key in jubilation. The victory moved Georgia Tech to 3-0, while Clemson fell to a shocking 1-2 start. The upset also snapped Clemson's nine-game winning streak over the Yellow Jackets, a rivalry swing few saw coming.

Fans and rivals also reacted on social media.

The loss was a crushing blow to Dabo Swinney's already fragile season. The Clemson football team nearly suffered embarrassment a week earlier against Troy, where Cade Klubnik's mistakes nearly cost them the game. Analysts had already questioned whether the Tigers' playoff hopes were alive, pointing to an inconsistent offense, turnover issues, and one of the worst rushing attacks in the country.

Saturday's defeat in Atlanta now amplifies those concerns, with the Tigers sliding further down the AP Poll and questions swirling about their ability to compete in the ACC.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is building real momentum under Key. Behind Birr's clutch kick and an energized defense, the Jackets have positioned themselves as one of the surprise stories of September. For Clemson, though, this was more than a loss: it was a sign that the foundation of Swinney's program may be crumbling faster than expected.