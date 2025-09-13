Clemson football has taken two devastating losses already in 2025. But Saturday's 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech forced a program legend to call the Tigers out.

Shaq Lawson blasted his alma mater on the internet. He believes the new landscape of college sports has damaged his Tigers.

“We don’t got no dawgs at Clemson. That NIL change everything,” Lawson posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

He witnessed Georgia Tech win off trench play and through a walk-off field goal.

The former All-American wasn't through. He doubled down on criticizing Clemson when a fan critiqued his point.

“Naw s— was different when I was there,” Lawson countered.

Another fan questioned Lawson's rhetoric some more with bringing up how he got paid in the NFL. But again, Lawson wasn't mincing words.

“Naw gang never that. I am saying mf (mother f——) not playing hard. Key word you fan stay in that place,” Lawson said.

Clemson legend played in different CFB before Georgia Tech upset

Lawson rose as an All-American before the words “name, image and likeness” were aligned to form the acronym NIL. He also played in a different college football recruiting realm — one where teams didn't have the College Football Transfer Portal.

Lawson's former head coach Dabo Swinney received harsh criticism for his struggles with adjusting to the new era of CFB. Most critics believe he's not proficient in building his roster off portal talent. Yet Swinney still produced a College Football Playoff team last season.

But Saturday's loss presents a current alarming trend for the Tigers. Lawson is noticing a program losing their past dominating nature.

The defensive end played in the 2015 season national title game against Alabama. That Tigers team featured him as a future first round NFL Draft selection. Quarterback DeShaun Watson and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were other notable stars on that team. Lawson later watched his Tigers capture two national championships after his Death Valley career wrapped up.

But he's now watching a 1-2 product — one that lacks the “dawgs” he played with during his era.