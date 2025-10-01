Thus far, Clemson football has almost unquestionably been the most disappointing team in college football over the first month of the season, and it currently sits at 1-3 heading into October.

As it stands, Clemson's College Football Playoff and national championship hopes are most likely over, with a pair of ACC losses already on the resume and no momentum to speak of. But that doesn't mean there isn't still belief in the locker room.

Head coach Dabo Swinney is still confident in his group and thinks that it can get hot over the course of the rest of the season, via Chandler Vessels of On3 Sports.

“We got eight games,” Swinney said. “We got a long way to go. Why can’t we be the hottest team in America? Why not? There ain’t no quit. We’ve got a long way to go. We’re just getting to October. September was, oh boy, I want to forget that one. It was a rough start. But we’ve got a long way to go.

“There’s a lot of opportunity out there for everybody. So let’s go compete our butts off and see if we can win a game and just create a little bit of momentum.”

Clemson had a week off after losing a home game against Syracuse, so Swinney has had a chance to get his group to recharge a bit. Now, the Tigers will have a chance to get back in the win column with a road date against a struggling North Carolina team.

While the results haven't been pretty so far, Clemson's three losses have all come against good teams in LSU, Georgia Tech and Syracuse. The schedule lightens up from here, although Swinney and company still have tough games against Florida State, South Carolina and Louisville left on the schedule.

Clemson will need a lot of help to get back into the ACC title race. It is one of four teams already with multiple conference losses, so it needs carnage to happen around the rest of the league to get back into the conference title race. For now, Swinney and company will have to take care of business over the rest of their schedule and see what happens elsewhere.