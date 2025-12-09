We've reached a pulsating ending to a wild Big Ten football season. Indiana toppled Ohio State to capture its first outright conference title in nearly 60 years. The Hoosiers also take down the long-running No. 1 team in the power rankings.

1. Indiana (+1)

Curt Cignetti walked off the Lucas Oil Stadium field with a look like he expected IU to win — even when the rest of the world chose OSU. He's ignited a new culture in Bloomington. Oh, quarterback Fernando Mendoza is also the Heisman Trophy frontrunner now.

2. Ohio State (-1)

The Buckeyes don't drop far despite the loss. Ryan Day owned up to his mistakes. But Ohio State fans are once again calling for his head after the botched title game.

3. Oregon (-)

Dan Lanning and the Ducks want nothing more than to go further than last year in the College Football Playoff. Danny Kanell has now picked them as his national title winner.

4. USC (+1)

USC spent months after months holding down the top recruiting class ranking. The Trojans finish with the No. 1 2026 group. But that only means increased expectations for Lincoln Riley once the spring arrives.

5. Michigan (-)

Even a Michigan fan pulled up to watch Indiana take down Ohio State in Indianapolis. But the Wolverines would much rather play in the title game.

6. Iowa (+1)

The Hawkeyes remain all-in with Kirk Ferentz, who's nearing three decades at Iowa. Now they have Vanderbilt and Heisman Trophy candidate Diego Pavia next.

7. Illinois (+2)

The Illini are Music City bound to take on Tennessee. They became one of three 8-4 finishers this season.

8. Washington (-2)

UW is off to Los Angeles where Rob Gronkowski and Boise State await. The Huskies additional earn assurance of Jedd Fisch staying put for 2026.

9. Minnesota (+2)

P.J. Fleck made one swift change by firing defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter. Now they have New Mexico to deal with in the Rate Bowl.

10. Nebraska (-2)

Matt Rhule is plucking Rob Aurich from the Mountain West Conference's best defense San Diego State. A big move that has the potential to catapult the Cornhuskers higher in a loaded conference.

11. Northwestern (-)

The Wildcats will deal with former head coach Pat Fitzgerald soon (more on that later). His replacement David Braun has delivered two bowl seasons in three years.

12. Penn State (-)

Matt Campbell assured Nittany Lions fans he's made for the Pennsylvania spotlight — as the great grandson of a Keystone State coal miner. Campbell inherits a 6-6 team in coming over from Iowa State, meaning winning should be instant out the gate for him.

13. UCLA (-)

Bob Chesney moves over to the east coast in his attempt to reignite a faltering program. Meanwhile, interim head coach Tim Skipper moved north and had his first press conference at Cal Poly.

14. Rutgers (-)

The Scarlet Knights pulled a “Notre Dame” recently: Choosing not to play in a bowl game. Ironically, ND opened the door for Rutgers by choosing to end its season following the playoff snub.

15. Wisconsin (-1)

Luke Fickell enters 2026 with a lot of faith from the Wisconsin brass. But he'll enter next season on the hot seat.

16. Michigan State (+1)

Old rival Fitzgerald is now in place after the failed Jonathan Smith experiment. Expect Fitzgerald to reinstall a physical culture in East Lansing.

17. Maryland (-1)

Add Mike Locksley as one more Big Ten coach feeling the heat under his seat. His Terrapins will enter next season aiming to snap an eight-game slide.

18. Purdue (-)

Rough introduction for Barry Odom in the Big Ten. Purdue will expect some strides in season two.