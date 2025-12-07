The Indiana Hoosiers delivered one of the most improbable and program-defining victories in modern college football. They just shocked No. 1 Ohio State, 13-10, in the Big Ten Championship to claim their first league title in 58 years.

Entering the matchup as heavy underdogs, the undefeated Hoosiers (13-0) snapped a 37-year losing streak to the Buckeyes. Indiana also secured its first-ever appearance and win in a Big Ten Championship Game. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza orchestrated the upset with poise and precision. He powered the resurgent Hoosiers program to an absolutely unbelievable win. It all but cemented Indiana football as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. In ending decades of futility against Ohio State, Indiana didn’t just win a title. They rewrote their own football identity. Prior to this game, the Buckeyes had led the all-time series 81-12-5.

Indiana’s 2025 season was nothing short of historic. Under second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers completed an undefeated campaign. That included going 9-0 in a loaded Big Ten slate. It was the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1945. Signature wins included a landmark road upset at Oregon and their first-ever victory at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. These helped propel Indiana to the No. 2 national ranking entering this weekend. The offense, led by Heisman frontrunner and Big Ten MVP Mendoza, ranked third nationally in offensive efficiency. Meanwhile, the defense emerged as a top-five unit.

Their triumph over Ohio State secured Indiana’s first Big Ten crown since 1967. It was also their first outright conference championship since 1945. With balance, toughness, and a flair for the historic, the Hoosiers locked up the top overall seed in the CFP. They completed one of the greatest single-season turnarounds in modern college football.