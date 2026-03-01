The Boston Celtics are preparing to host their archrival Philadelphia 76ers Sunday night, and while Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid won't be in the lineup, it is not likely to be an easy night for the home team. The Sixers have won three games in a row and are attempting to climb in the Eastern Conference from their position in 6th place. They are 1 1/2 games behind the fifth place Toronto Raptors and three games behind the fourth place Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers won't Embiid in the lineup because he suffered an oblique injury in Thursday night's victory over the Miami Heat. Embiid is going to miss at least three games as a result of the injury. The Sixers' big man has been troubled by multiple injuries throughout his career. Missing a key game against the Celtics as well as the team's next two games against the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz is a significant issue for Philadelphia.

Teammate Andre Drummond has plenty of empathy for Embiid and he wishes the big man could find a way to avoid injuries and stay healthy. “I want to wrap him in a bubble sheet and give him a hug, man,” Drummond said, per Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I just feel like he can’t get a break.”

Embiid has had health issues throughout his career. This oblique injury appears to be relatively minor, but having to miss at least three games at this time of the year is a huge blow for him and his teammates.