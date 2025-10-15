Huge showdowns loom in the Atlantic Coast Conference this week — bound to drastically change the ACC standings. Although the Week 8 version of ClutchPoints' power rankings saw movement from others; particularly Clemson and SMU suddenly gaining retraction. Meanwhile, Miami remains the leader but a huge Friday night matchup is on deck.

1. Miami (-)

The Hurricanes earned some rest, then saw Indiana move closer to them after stunning previous No. 3 Oregon. But Mario Cristobal and company have a massive primetime Friday showdown against 4-1 Louisville.

2. Georgia Tech (-)

Much like the ‘Canes, the Yellow Jackets took some respite time. Now Georgia Tech travels to visit an upset-minded Duke squad on a three-game winning streak.

3. Virginia (-)

Saturday's tilt against Washington State presents a trap game-like atmosphere for the surging Cavaliers. The Cougars nearly stunned Ole Miss one week ago.

4. Duke (-)

The Blue Devils are brimming with confidence after erasing their 1-2 start. They can make a serious case for the No. 2 spot, let alone the ACC title race, by stunning Georgia Tech Saturday.

5. Pittsburgh (-)

Pitt took advantage of a slumping Seminoles team behind Mason Heintschel's 385 total yards of offense. Wide receiver Desmond Reid added 155 yards.

6. SMU (+1)

We're starting to see this high-powered Mustangs offense reignite with consecutive 30-point outings. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has thrown nine combined touchdowns the last three games — but pulled off a rare behind-the-back football pass versus Stanford.

7. Louisville (-1)

Here's why Miami will take Louisville seriously: The Cardinals came close to toppling Virginia before their week off. Plus Miller Moss has topped the 300-yard mark in his last three games.

8. North Carolina State (+1)

Quarterback C.J. Bailey will need to cut back on the turnovers (three interceptions versus Notre Dame) moving forward. The pass defense also must improve after surrendering 342 yards to CJ Carr.

9. Wake Forest (+2)

Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert helped pummel a familiar foe out of the Pac-12 on Saturday. Wake Forest is now one victory away from breaking its three-season streak of four-win regular seasons.

10. Syracuse (-)

The offense hasn't scored past 18 points the last two weeks. Now head coach Fran Brown is hearing his name linked to the Penn State opening, but has denied interest.

11. Clemson (+2)

Yes, the pounded two of the lowliest teams in the conference. But Dabo Swinney and the Tigers would've heard even harsher critics if Clemson lost to North Carolina and Boston College.

12. Cal (-)

Cal joined multiple ACC teams in having a bye last Saturday. They get the Friday night stage too — with Bill Belichick heading to Strawberry Canyon this time.

13. Florida State (-5)

Perhaps FSU became overhyped after the stunning upset of Alabama. Tommy Castellanos still executed a jaw-dropping throw against Pittsburgh. But it feels like FSU's season is on the line against the No. 14 here.

14. Stanford (-1)

Interim head coach Frank Reich has a great opportunity to add another year in Palo Alto — by knocking off the struggling Seminoles. It's the first time both programs have face each other on the football field.

15. North Carolina (-)

Belichick denies he spoke about an exit plan with UNC officials. But now he's dealing with a prized four-star running back decommitting from the Tar Heels on Wednesday.

16. Virginia Tech (-)

Phillip Montgomery deserves credit for keeping the Hokies afloat. But time to cue up the James Franklin to Blacksburg rumors.

17. Boston College (-)

Things have taken a turn for the worse in Boston. It's looking like Bill O'Brien is on shaky ground here with this current five-game slide.