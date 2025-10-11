The Florida State Seminoles are in a dog fight against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, as the team aims to advance to a 4-2 record. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos turned plenty of heads in the second quarter, as he gave it his all on a brilliant play that has everybody buzzing.

Castellanos, who is 22 years old, was forced to roll out of the pocket as the Pittsburgh defenders chased him down. He then made a bizarre throw down the field at an awkward angle that somehow landed right in the hands of tight end Landon Thomas for a touchdown. The score gave Florida State a 21-14 lead before halftime.

TOMMY CASTELLANOS CAN BALL

Seminoles fans, and pretty much the entire college football world, shared their reactions to Tommy Castellanos' throw. Everyone was just simply amazed that the senior quarterback pulled off the play for the score.

“HE'S AN UNBELIEVABLE BALLER,” exclaimed one fan.

Another user claimed, “The Tommy Castellanos experience is f***ing nuts, man.”

“This is a Madden glitch lol,” joked one individual.

This fan said, “What a throw! Castellanos threading the needle for that touchdown.”

Florida State added Castellanos to the roster in the offseason through the transfer portal. He played at UCF for one season, then played at Boston College for two before becoming the starting quarterback for the Seminoles. He's been an electric addition to the team, despite being a bit of a roller coaster of a quarterback this season.

Despite the up-and-down performances in the 2025-26 campaign, he's playing incredibly well against Pittsburgh. We'll see how the game ends, but through three quarters of play, Tommy Castellanos has recorded 172 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air while owning an 82.4% completion percentage.