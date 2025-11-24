Outfielder Brandon Nimmo waived his no trade clause in order to facilitate a trade between the New York Mets and Texas Rangers. He did so, based on a promise the Rangers gave him.

Texas dealt Marcus Semien to New York in a jaw dropping roster shakeup. But the Rangers are expecting Nimmo to play a pivotal role in their next World Series run, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Brandon Nimmo, who had been with the Mets his entire career with a home in St. Lucie, Fla., says he would not have accepted a trade to the Texas Rangers if they weren't planning to be a World Series contender again in the next few years,” Nightengale wrote. “He was told they will not be in a rebuild.”

Both franchises decided to shift some money around with the trade. Semien is owed $72 million over the next three seasons. In turn, Nimmo will make just over $101 million over the next five years. But as the Rangers shift around their lineup, they see great value in adding Nimmo to the top of it.

Over his 10 years with the Mets, Nimmo hit .262 with 135 home runs, 463 RBIs and 54 stolen bases. During the 2025 campaign, the outfielder hit .262 with 13 stolen bases and career-highs in both home runs (25) and RBIs (92). If Nimmo were on the Rangers, he would've led the team in both categories.

The Nimmo trade will be judged fully once the entire context of Texas' offseason is known. But if they come through on their promise, the Rangers seem inclined to compete in 2026 and beyond.