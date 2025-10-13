North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick shut down rumors and reports about him wanting out of Chapel Hill.

During his press availability on Monday at North Carolina, Belichick addressed the buzz that he was looking to end his tenure with the Tar Heels.

“Bill Belichick tells reporters at UNC that any reports of him looking for an exit from UNC are ‘categorically false,' Pete Thamel of ESPN reported via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It hasn't been a smooth ride for the Tar Heels in Belichick's first season at the helm. They are just 2-3 overall so far in the 2025 college football season, with both wins coming against non-Power 4 programs. North Carolina is also on a two-game losing skid, having been crushed by the UCF Knights, 34-9, on Sep. 21 and by the Clemson Tigers, via a 38-10 score, on Oct. 5.

