The 2025 North Carolina football season has been awful. The Tar Heels have looked lifeless in most of their games. They are 2-3, but have lost all those games by a massive amount. The off-field issues have also been a big story, with rumors about Bill Belichick potentially stepping down and then a staffer being punished for violations. It seems like it has led other recruits to second-guess.

North Carolina native and four-star running back Amir Brown decommitted from the Tar Heels and is reopening his recruitment. On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to report on Brown's decommitment and mentioned that although Brown is a 2027 recruit, he already has 40 offers, and all of those schools will be lining up for his services since his recruitment is open.

Fawcett posted on X: “BREAKING: Four-Star RB Amir Brown has decommitted from North Carolina, he tells me for @rivals. The 5’11 205 RB from Raleigh, NC, has been committed to the Tar Heels since August. He currently holds a total of 40 Offers.”

Brown committed to UNC and first-year coach Bill Belichick on August 3, and when asked why, he said, “I just like the atmosphere. And I like what is going on right there. I like the NFL setting, like how they move at practice.”

As a native of North Carolina, Brown was already looking at Chapel Hill, taking a few visits under the previous head coach, Mack Brown, and his staff, which was the one that had offered him in the first place.

Through seven games as a junior for Rolesville High School, he has 802 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 carries. He also has six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

He was one of two players in North Carolina's 2027 recruiting class, so his decommitment leaves three-star Skylar Robinson as the lone commitment in the class.

Some of the big-time programs that he has offers from are Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Florida State. If his stock continues to rise, he may get even more offers.

The drama surrounding North Carolina seems very real and is driving recruits away. That drama is another reason North Carolina pulled the plug on its Hulu documentary series, which will document what happened this season.