Colorado wide receiver Dre’lon Miller, a versatile offensive talent for the Buffaloes, announced Friday that he plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on January 2. After 11 games and seven starts this past season, Miller didn’t have the same production he showed as a freshman, so he’s looking for a fresh start.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds, Miller recorded 20 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown in 2025. He also transitioned to running back midway through the season, rushing 46 times for 151 yards and one touchdown. Worth mentioning, in a game against BYU, Miller became just the 16th player in program history to record at least 25 yards rushing and receiving with a touchdown in both categories. He is the first Colorado player since Laviska Shenault (2018-19) to lineup at running back, wide receiver, and wildcat quarterback in a single season.

The 20-year-old Texan came to Boulder as a well-regarded four-star recruit from Silsbee High School, ranked No. 141 nationally in the 2024 cycle by Rivals. During his high school career, Miller amassed 155 receptions for 3,571 yards and 43 touchdowns, along with 94 carries for 778 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Miller made an impact all over the field, not just at receiver, with 389 return yards on kicks and punts. He was a decorated athlete, earning Texas 4A Player of the Year as a junior, multiple All-State and All-Region honors in both sports, and an invitation to the All-American Bowl.

Miller’s freshman season in Boulder was more productive. He played in all 13 games, starting three, and garnered 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He also gained four rushing attempts for 10 yards. His first career touchdown came on a one-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders at Arizona, and he reached his first 100-yard receiving game against Utah, including a career-long 49-yard touchdown reception.

The Buffaloes are expected to lose several players in the upcoming portal window, which runs from January 2-16, including wide receiver Omarion Miller, defensive tackles Brandon Davis-Swain, Gavriel Lightfoot, Jehiem Oatis, and Christian Hudson, offensive linemen Tyler Brown and Carde Smith, edge rusher Alexander McPherson, cornerbacks Noah King and Teon Parks, linebackers Mantrez Walker, and safeties TJ Branch, Terrance Love, Tawfiq Byard, and Tawfiq Thomas.

Miller is the 16th Colorado player to enter the portal this offseason, with 12 of the departures coming from the defensive side of the ball. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, giving him two years to play at his next destination.