Momentum on the recruiting trail gave Deion Sanders a needed lift this week, with the Colorado football team landing four-star brothers Xavier McDonald at wide receiver and Dolph McDonald at cornerback, a quick-hit win that added both skill depth and a future secondary building block.

Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Colorado starting wide receiver Omarion Miller plans to enter the transfer portal, per On3Sports. Miller, listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, totaled 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns this season, and he has one year of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Colorado starting WR Omarion Miller plans to enter the @TransferPortal, @On3Sports has learned The 6'2 210 WR totaled 45 Rec for 808 yards & 8 TDs this season 1 year of eligibility left⁰⁰He's repped by @jacob_branch2 of @offscriptagency https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/1dtw3Y3yME — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2025

For a program trying to stack stability, that’s a loud exit. Miller wasn’t a fringe piece leaving for snaps elsewhere, he was labeled a starter, and his production reads like a player Colorado expected to keep featuring.

Losing an established target also adds pressure to the rest of the receiver room, because replacing real-game output is harder than replacing a name on a depth chart.

It also lands at an awkward time in the offseason messaging. Colorado’s staff has been working to sell “next step” momentum, and the McDonald brothers’ commitments help that pitch, especially with Xavier’s path tying into coaching movement and future offensive planning.

But portal season has a way of flattening good news quickly, and Miller’s departure is the kind of headline that pulls attention straight back to roster churn.

Colorado did get another recruiting boost recently on the defensive side. Fawcett previously reported defensive back Braylon Edwards, a former SMU secondary commit, pledged to the Buffs.

Edwards, a three-star out of Duncanville, Texas, has 64 tackles with two interceptions, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble this year, and he had other Power Four offers, including Wisconsin, Arizona State, Auburn, Texas Tech, and Utah.

Miller's entering the portal becomes the next evaluation point for how the Buffs balance recruiting wins with retaining established production.