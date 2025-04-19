As both Colorado football stars, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, will be in the 2025 NFL Draft, they caught the attention of Carmelo Anthony.

After Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Sanders was also in the running. The quarterback-wide receiver duo was one of the most elite in the country.

Conversations have rolled in about them being retired by Colorado football. When presented with the idea, Anthony agreed that it should transpire.

“I f*ck with it… They changed the game… A lot of times we wait too long to give people flowers… Put [their] sh*t up there." Carmelo Anthony on Colorado retiring Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders’ jerseys 🙌 (via @7PMinBrooklyn)pic.twitter.com/cHROVflgeU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I f**k with it… They changed the game… A lot of times we wait too long to give people flowers… Put [their] sh*t up there,” Anthony said.

Both men changed the game, mostly for the university. The Buffaloes had been a mediocre program for quite some time. However, Sanders and Hunter took over at Jackson State.

Most notably, the latter flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State. No five-star had ever flipped to an HBCU before until Hunter.

Fast forward two years, and Sanders and Hunter bolted for Colorado football, where their head coach, Deion Sanders was. They brought the worthy hype with them, and put Boulder, Colorado on the map.

Colorado football could retire Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders

Although the two didn't win a national championship or reach the College Football Playoff, their impacts cannot be understated. Both are likely to be high picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Plus, it's helped pave the way for star transfers and recruits to join the university. Being coached by Deion Sanders alone is a huge advantage.

However, seeing that two of the country's top players went there is an encouraging sign. Hunter and Sanders could pave the way for more five-star recruits to play there, without them realizing it.

Either way, Colorado football could give them their flowers while the recency bias is strong. At the end of the day, the university should be thankful for the two stars.

They helped bring Boulder into the national spotlight for years to come.