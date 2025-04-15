Colorado football wants to make sure Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter walk out Boulder with one last honor. And both Buffaloes stars are receiving this recognition ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The university will make sure no one wears No. 12 or No. 2. CU plans to retire both Sanders and Hunter's numbers on April 19, with the Buffaloes' football X account unveiling the decision Monday. The duo will watch their numbers become “untouchable” during Colorado's spring football showcase.

Their jersey retirement is part of the 2025 “Black and Gold day” held at Folsom Field. Hunter and Sanders leave the Rocky Mountains elevating the Buffs from a 1-11 mark before their arrival ahead of the 2023 season, to going 9-4 this past season.

They joined Deion Sanders in galvanizing a once struggling program filled with past prestige and one national title.

Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders joining Colorado history before NFL Draft

The versatile Hunter and passer Sanders join an exclusive fraternity on the campus.

The Buffaloes become the fifth and sixth football players to have their jerseys retired. Colorado has retired Byron White, Joe Romig, Bobby Anderson and the late Rashaan Salaam. The latter Buffaloes star had his retirement ceremony in 2017 — one year after his sudden passing.

Unfortunately the honor led to mixed reactions online for Sanders. Sanders got ridiculed by a fan online, because of his with a 13-12 record.

Meanwhile, Sanders is still garnering first round praise. ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. projects the New Orleans Saints taking him ninth overall. Sanders ranks as the 25th best overall prospect by fellow ESPN analyst Matt Miller.

Hunter has many fans believing he'll land somewhere in the top three picks. The Las Vegas Raiders trade up to No. 2 to land Hunter in one prediction ahead of the draft.

Guard Will Sherman represents the last CU player to get drafted (2021). Lastly, Hunter and Sanders have a chance to join Nate Solder/Jimmy Smith as the last Buffaloes pairing to go in the first round. Solder went No. 11 to the New England Patriots, while Smith fell to 27th with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2011 NFL Draft.