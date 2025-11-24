Shedeur Sanders finally got his opportunity to lead the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. And now, Sanders has officially thrown his first touchdown pass at the NFL level.

Most of the credit goes to rookie running back Dylan Sampson, who caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage. But after he took it 66 yards to the house, Sanders officially etched his name in the NFL record books.

SHEDEUR SANDERS' FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN PASS 🙌 Shedeur finds Dylan Sampson who runs 66 yards for the TD 🤩pic.twitter.com/8LmG95sEiG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The touchdown gave Cleveland a 24-3 lead. They'd go on to win 24-10, moving to 3-8 on the season. Furthermore, Sanders became the first rookie Browns quarterback to win their first career start since 1999. Cleveland rookies had lost 17 debuts in a row.

In the win, Sanders completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards a touchdown and an interception. Take away his touchdown to Sampson though and he has 143 yards and an interception. His pick will be a focus of film study throughout the week, as it came close to the line of scrimmage.

Still, wins have come far and few between for the Browns. The fact Sanders was able to lead Cleveland to victory should go a long way towards lengthening his leash. Ultimately, Dillon Gabriel's concussion and when he returns will determine Sanders' status. But maybe the Browns decide to give the fifth-round rookie an opportunity to get a winning streak going.

As for Sampson, his playmaking ability should get him some more opportunities in the offense as well. Clearly he is able to make plays, although it came against the Raiders. Alongside fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins, the Browns should have an impressive rushing attack for the foreseeable future.